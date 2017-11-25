Mother and son lose everything in apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND, MO – Disbelief, that’s the feeling Morgan Casey is left with after coming home to find her apartment at Emerald Crossing in Overland engulfed in flames.

“You wake up in the morning and you don’t expect to come home and this is what you come home to,” homeowner Morgan Casey said.

Casey’s neighbor, Rena Watson, says she came outside when she heard first responders fighting the blaze.

Luckily, Casey’s 10-year-old son Xavier got out of the home safe and he’s being hailed a hero today for his quick reaction to alert the next-door neighbors.

Everything inside is burnt to a char and now just weeks away from Christmas, Casey, her son and her two remaining dogs are left with nothing.

“We lost clothes,” Casey said. “Shoes, my son lost one of his dogs, we lost furniture. Everything in the apartment that we had. We just moved in here not even six months ago and lost it all.”

“For her to just lose everything she got,” Watson said. “When I tell you my heart is aching.”

Though the test Casey is going through is hard, it’s her testimony she’s says that will keep her faith high during this challenging time.

“Just continue to thank God for all the blessings he has given me,” Casey said. “That’s keeping me and my son alive. Just continued to pray and God will make a way. He always does and always will.”

Her neighbors have set up a GoFundMe account.