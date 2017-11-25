× Seth Meyers will host Golden Globe Awards

Seth Meyers is going to preside over the first major award show of the season.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is excited to have Seth Meyers host the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards,” HFPA President Meher Tatna announced in a statement. “With his natural comedic wit and innate ability to charm audiences, Seth will help us carry on the celebratory tradition of recognizing the best in television and film at the Party of the Year.”

Meyers succeeds Jimmy Fallon, who hosted the Globes in 2017.

Meyers is a natural choice for the Golden Globes, which is produced by Dick Clark Productions and broadcast by NBC.

He hosted the Emmy Awards in 2014 and has, like many comedians, enjoyed a creatively lauded year thanks in part to his coverage of the Trump administration.

The challenge for Meyers will, of course, be how to oversee an awards ceremony amid a tumultuous time in the industry, resulting from a slew of sexual harassment allegations that have been made against several notable men in the industry.

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air on NBC on Sunday, January 7, 2018.

Nominations will be announced December 11.