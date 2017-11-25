Shop small and show love at the Delmar Loop Saturday, November 25th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – The Delmar Loop is one of St. Louis’ most unique locations to shop, eat, and prepare for the holidays.

For Small Business Saturday, there are over 160 unique shops and restaurants featuring 10 galleries, 40 boutique gift, book and music stores, and 12 different entertainment venues. Many Loop businesses will be offering discounts on unique gifts, delicious treats and great experiences.

The Loop Great Gift Hunt and Holiday Celebration takes place on Saturday, December 2, 2017. You can get holiday pictures with your pups and experience the Loop Holiday Tree Lighting.

For more information, visit: www.visittheloop.com