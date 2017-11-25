× Webb City Beats Ladue 14-0, Wins Class 4 Football Championship

Make it a Missouri state title tying 14 championships for Webb City. They beat Ladue 14-0 to win the Class 4 football title on Friday night at Faurot Field in Columbia, MO. Touchdown runs by Webb City on the first and fourth quarters accounted for all of the scoring. Ladue’s offense was held to just 97 yards in the game. For Webb City it’s their 14th state title in 17 trys. They have won the championship in six of the past eight seasons.

Ladue finishes the season 12-3 and their second ever runner up finish in the state championship game. The Rams also played for a state title in 2003.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate was in Columbia and has the highlights and Ladue's post game reaction.