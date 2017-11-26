Arts Pop: Muny celebrates “Golden Age” of musicals in the 1950s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

South Pacific,

The King and I, and Cinderella, ruled America's stages.

ST. LOUIS, MO - The 1950's are considered the "Golden Age" of musicals . Broadway was a major part of American popular culture and songs from new stage musicals went to the top of the charts. No one defined the decade more than Rodgers and Hammerstein, whose shows,

The Muny in St. Louis embraced it all, especially the demand for all things Rodgers and Hammerstein. In 1955, the Muny dedicated an entire half season to the duo, who even came to town for a review show of their work.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch theatre critic Judith Newmark continues her look back at the 100 year history of the Muny, decade by decade.

The Missouri History Museum is busy planning a special exhibit on the Muny’s 100 years.