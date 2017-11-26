Harry Potter themed annual St. Louis Charity Yule Ball at The DEN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The DEN invites the whole family to attend their annual St. Louis Charity Yule Ball on December 2, 2017, to enjoy an evening of witchcraft and wizardry. Harry Potter is the theme and this 7-hour event will feature magic shows, live music, tarot card readings, potion making, and Harry Potter-inspired food and drink.

A portion of the proceeds from the Yule Ball benefit Stray Rescue, St. Patrick’s Center, The Covering House, TyREDD, HealthWorks Kids’ Museum, DNA-St. Louis Downtown Neighborhood Association.

The DEN is offering a 50% discount off of Yule Ball tickets by using the promo code: FOX2.

On Sunday, December 31st, there is another Charity Yule Ball for New Year's Eve that is adult only.

To purchase a ticket visit: www.thedenstl.com