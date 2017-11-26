× Major Case Squad activated for homicide in Cahokia

CAHOKIA, Ill. – Captain Bruce Fleshren, Chief of Investigations for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, says the Major Case Squad was activated last night for a homicide in Cahokia, IL. Police report that they received a call for shots fired on West Adams around 8:30 pm Saturday.

When police arrived at 50 West Adams, they found a 33-year-old male next to a vehicle in the street. The victim had been shot several times. He was transported to a hospital in St. Louis where he later died.

This investigation is ongoing.