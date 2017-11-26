Resident who reported home invasion arrested on murder charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO- In a turn of events, a St. Charles home invasion has turned into a homicide investigation.

Saturday around 5:30 pm, a home invasion was reported to the St. Charles City Police Department. Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex located in the 400 block of San Juan Drive.

Upon arrival officer discovered a male suffering from 2 gunshot wounds in the entry way of an apartment. The victim, 26-year-old Carlton Eugene Ford was rush to a hospital where he later died from his wounds.

The resident who reported the alleged home invasion, 31-year-old Karen E. Reisinger told police that Ford had broken into her apartment with a handgun and she shot him in self-defense twice with a handgun.

Sunday morning police officers arrested Ms. Reisinger on a warrant for Murder 1st and Armed Criminal Action. Her bond has been set at $250,000.

Police say Reisinger was involved in two disturbances on Saturday, one in the morning when the victim Carlton Ford and another person went to the apartment, entered the unlocked residence and demanded money and drugs. Reisinger told police that Ford had maced her and her daughter while in possession of a firearm.

Ford and his associate left the apartment with an undetermined amount of cash and drugs.

Around 5:30 Ford returned to the apartment, knocked on the door, but before Reisinger’s boyfriend opened the door she had retrieved a handgun and shot Ford moments after the door was opened. Ford fell to floor in the doorway and shot again by Reisinger.

During the shooting, both of Reisinger’s children were in the apartment.

The suspect, boyfriend and children were not injured during the shooting.

38.763888 -90.496068