ST. LOUIS - Jim Brickman, Grammy nominated songwriter and solo pianist, comes to St. Louis to perform The Joy of Christmas Concert. The concert will be held at the Touhill Performing Arts Center on November 26, 2017 at 3:00 pm.

The Christmas concert will include many holiday favorites, fun entertainment for the whole family, and a special guest performance.

To purchase a ticket visit: https://www.jimbrickman.com/tour/stlouis/