West Virginia Comes from 16 Down to Beat Mizzou

At the Advocare Invitational championship game in Orlando, it looked like the Missouri Tigers would take home the title. The Tigers held a 68-52 lead in the second half, only to see West Virginia come back and win 83-79. Jordan Barnett led Mizzou with 21 points. West Virginia was led by Jevon Carter’s 29 points, including the three pointer that put the Mountaineers ahead for good at 77-75.

The loss drops Mizzou’s season record to 5-2.