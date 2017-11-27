× 17-year-old charged in armed carjacking

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 17-year-old Friday in connection with an armed carjacking in Northwoods.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a county police spokesman, the incident took place November 23.

The victim, a woman, told police a man with a gun ordered her out of her car. The woman said she got her children and exited the vehicle. The armed man then got in the car, along with two other men and a woman.

An officer on patrol saw the vehicle and initiated a pursuit, Granda said. The defendant drove away at speeds up to 70 miles an hour on a 40 mph road. The suspect drove onto the highway and struck several bystander vehicles while fleeing police.

The stolen vehicle eventually became disabled, at which point the occupants took off on foot. Officers immediately apprehended the driver, identified as Bernard Kent. The other suspects escaped and remain at-large.

During an interview with investigators, Kent confessed to using a gun to take the vehicle and fleeing police, Granda said.

Kent was charged with one count of first-degree robbery, one count of armed criminal action, one count of tampering with a motor vehicle, one count of resisting arrest by fleeing, and one count of leaving the scene of an accident. He remains jailed on a $250,000 bond.