Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Today is Cyber Monday and sales are expected to hit a new record for a sixth year in a row. Shoppers are expected to spend as much as $6.6 billion, almost 17 percent more than last year.

Studies show Cyber Monday shoppers tend to wait until the last minute to decide on their purchases. The peak time for buying is between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., not long before the deals disappear on Tuesday.

Sara Skirboll, with Retail Me Not, joined us via satellite with a breakdown.