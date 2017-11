Another mild to warm day on Tuesday…upper 60’s to near 70 degrees…the record on Tuesday is 77 from 1905…we will not set a new record. Partly to mostly sunny skies…a weak dry cool front rolls closer Tuesday night…bringing a few clouds our way…cooler Wednesday into the weekend…but no cold air…during the day…a little cold at night…but we have to expect that…the best shot for some rain…Wednesday night and Thursday…looks limited.