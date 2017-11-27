Hidden Valley withdraws plans for zipline operation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, Mo. _The owners of the Hidden Valley Ski Resort have officially dropped their expansion plans. In a letter obtained by our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the owners say they are no longer considering building a zipline on the property.

They had hoped to operate the zip line during the off-season to increase profitability but Wildwood's Planning and Zoning Commission voted to limit operating hours.

The Wildwood City Council meets tonight and could overrule the Planning and Zoning Commission. Hidden Valley owners say they plan to close the ski resort after this season.