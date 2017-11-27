× Illinois Treasurer’s Officer holding unclaimed property auction for Cyber Monday

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Illinois Treasurer’s Office is getting in on the Cyber Monday frenzy. It’s hosting an online auction of unclaimed property from safety deposit boxes. Among the items up for bid are baseball cards, gold and silver certificates, a diamond necklace, some gold rings, and some sterling silver flatware. This is the third unclaimed property auction this year.

This online auction runs through Friday at IllinoisTreasurer.gov.