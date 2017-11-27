Jamestown Mall Open House at Christian Hospital Northeast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo._St. Louis County is hosting a public meeting Monday (Nov. 27) to discuss the potential future for the old Jamestown Mall. The mall was open for 41 years before closing in 2014. It has been vacant since.

St. Louis County collaborated with the St. Louis County Port Authority to purchase the mall property. The property is unsafe and unsightly, according to county leaders. Hazardous waste and other material are being cleared from the site in preparation for demolition.

County Executive Steve Stenger and other county leaders are hosting an open house to discuss ways to make the property productive once again. He encourages anyone interested in the project to attend the public meeting.

The meeting will be held Monday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Christian Hospital Northeast Campus Dietrick Building Atrium (1133 Dunn Road St. Louis, MO 63136).

For additional information visit: www.stlouisco.com/jamestown​