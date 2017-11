× Man shot in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a shooting in a north county municipality.

The shooting occurred Monday afternoon in the 8000 block of West Florissant Avenue.

A male victim was shot in the area. He was taken to a local hospital. There’s been no word on his condition.

