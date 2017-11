× MoDOT closes I-270 westbound lane for emergency repairs

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Commuters who use westbound Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County are advised to find a different way home Monday evening due to an emergency lane closure.

Work crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation closed a westbound lane on I-270 between I-170 and Lindbergh for emergency repairs.

The lane is expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Tuesday.