× Patient beats nurse at prisons department medical center

CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) _ Authorities say a patient beat a nurse at the Iowa Corrections Department medical center in Coralville.

The attack occurred around 10 a.m. Friday when the nurse was working at an office computer teminal at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. The corrections department says the patient used a fist to strike the nurse several times. Other staffers heard noises coming from the office and seized the patient, stopping the attack.

The nurse was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment and was released later Friday.

The names of those involved have not been released.