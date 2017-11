Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FESTUS, Mo. - The homeless face many problems, but something that is not often discussed is how a woman adjusts to personal and physical issues while living on the streets.

In this edition of ‘Pat It Forward,’ Dan Gray introduces us to Donna Kaucic of Festus, who launched an organization to buy sanitary products for women and girls in Jefferson and Franklin counties.

