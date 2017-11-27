Pet of the Week-Fred

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Our Pet of the Week is Fred. He's a very friendly 2.5 year-old Terrier mix that came from a local animal control.

Fred has never met a human stranger and seems to do okay with cats. However, dogs will need to be someone of the same energy level.

He will also need some work on house-training but not much.

Walks are okay on the leash, he just has to get his energy out first!

If you are interested in learning more about Fred visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

Follow MEHS on Facebook!