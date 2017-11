ALTON, IL – Police are looking for a man who broke a parking gate at the Amtrak station early Saturday morning.

Surveillance cameras show a black male driving a red car with Florida plates at the parking gate at 3:49am on 11/25/2017. Video shows the man driving through the exit, breaking the arm of the gate.

Anyone with information regarding the male’s identity or whereabouts should contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505.