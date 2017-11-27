× SNAP apologizes to St. Louis Archdiocese, falsely accused priest

ST. LOUIS –The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) has issued an apology to the Archdiocese of St. Louis and falsely accused priest, Reverend Joseph Jiang.

The following is an apology to Fr. Jiang, Archbishop Robert Carlson, the late Monsignor Joseph Pins, and the Archdiocese of St. Louis as part of a settlement with the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) in a defamation lawsuit filed by Father Jiang in 2015:

The SNAP defendants never want to see anyone falsely accused of a crime. Admittedly, false reports of clergy sexual abuse do occur. The SNAP defendants have no personal knowledge as to the complaints against Fr. Joseph Jiang and acknowledge that all matters and claims against Fr. Jiang have either been dismissed or adjudicated in favor of Fr. Jiang. SNAP acknowledges that false claims of clergy sexual abuse injure those clerics falsely accused and the Roman Catholic Church. SNAP apologizes for any false or inaccurate statements related to the complaints against Fr. Joseph Jiang that it or its representatives made which in any way disparaged Fr. Joseph Jiang, Archbishop Robert J. Carlson, Monsignor Joseph D. Pins and the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

A trial was set in March 2017 over allegations by a young woman and her family that St. Louis’ archbishop mishandled the case of Reverend Joseph Jiang, once charged with molesting her as a teenager.

The 2013 lawsuit alleged Archbishop Robert Carlson knew the Fr. Jiang was a danger to children before he was charged with sexual misconduct involving the young woman in 2012, when she was 16.

Jiang was added as a defendant in the lawsuit in 2015.

Jiang had been charged with child endangerment and witness tampering for allegedly leaving a $20,000 check and an apology on a family’s car. However, those charges later were dismissed.

