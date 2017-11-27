Song of the Day – Jim Gaffigan

The multi-platinum-selling father of five, Jim Gaffigan, is bringing his all new comedy act to the Scottrade Center this Saturday, December 2nd and we want to send you!

With multiple projects in motion, Gaffigan is currently traveling the world on behalf of his stand-up tour and headlined Madison Square Garden for the first time in December, becoming one of only ten comics in history to sell out The Garden. Last fall, Gaffigan had the honor of performing in front of Pope Francis and over 1 million festival attendees at the Festival of Families in Philadelphia.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Monday, November 27th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.