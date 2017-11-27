St. Baldrick`s cancer research grant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Good news this morning in the fight against cancer. The St. Baldrick`s Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, has just awarded 39 infrastructure grants totaling $2.2 million to institutions across the country.

Dr. William Ferguson joined us to talk about this donation and the clinical trials.

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children`s Hospital will receive an infrastructure grant from the St. Baldrick`s Foundation totaling $93,819. St. Louis Community raised $514,000 this year through St. Baldrick`s head-shaving events - funds that make grants like these possible.