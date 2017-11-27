× St. Louis church hosting training seminar after Texas shooting

ST. LOUIS, MO — A local church hosts a safety training seminar Monday in case of an active shooter or intruder. The training comes after 26 people were killed last month during a shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Monday night’s seminar, which will be will be led by lieutenant Brad Kelling of the St. Louis County Police Department and is free and open to all congregations.

The training starts at 7pm at the Manchester United Methodist Church on Woods Mill Road.