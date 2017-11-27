× St. Louis mayor appoints Stephen Conway as city assessor

ST. LOUIS, MO — The city of St. Louis has a new assessor, alderman Stephen Conway will take on the job. Conway is a 60-year-old lawyer and CPA that has represented the 8th ward for decades.

The assessor’s office provides an estimate for all city property to reflect market value and to record all real estate and personal property information. Conway will replace retired assessor Freddie Dunlap. Dunlap held the position for four years.

Conway is resigning his aldermanic seat.