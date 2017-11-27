Thieves take Christmas trees meant to benefit sick children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOOD RIVER, IL — Police are searching for A Christmas tree thief in the Metro East. The money from the sale of the trees would have benefited sick children in the hospital.

Volunteers at the Alt-Wood Christmas tree lot say that over the years 1 or 2 trees have gone missing. This year six trees have been stolen, totaling $300.

The money from the trees would have benefitted sick children at St. Louis area Shriners hospitals. Volunteers with the club say they've sold trees at this exact lot for 30 years. Everybody who comes to the lot knows the money goes to help sick children.

Volunteers say that they hope whoever got the trees have children, so they will enjoy them. If you have information call Wood River police.