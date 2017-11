Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Black Friday and Cyber Monday have given way to #GivingTuesday. It's a final day of holiday spending, directed at charities and non-profit groups.

Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 to encourage Americans to give back to charity, following the weekend of holiday splurging. It sparked $168 million in donations last year.

Several area groups are hoping you'll donate to their causes today.

To find those groups visit: givingtuesday.org