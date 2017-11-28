Assisted Recovery Centers of America fight against opioid overdoses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ People are dying from opioid overdoses at an alarming rate, but there is a little used medication that can prevent these overdose deaths.

In 2016, over 50,000 patients died from an opioid overdose and the numbers are certain to climb this year. The epidemic has taken a deadlier path with the introduction of fentanyl and similar drugs.

CEO of ARCA (Assisted Recovery Centers of America) joined us at FOX 2 to discuss ways to help do away with the epidemic.

ARCA

6651 Chippewa St.

Suite #224

St Louis, MO 63109

For more information visit: arcamidwest.com