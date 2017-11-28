Chase Park Plaza applying finishing touches to giant gingerbread village

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ The Chase Park Plaza culinary team is putting finishing touches on this year's giant gingerbread village and it's geared to delight!
It's made up of more than 50 pounds of gingerbread more than 25 pounds of sugar and nearly five pounds of chocolate for other decorations.
Pastry Chef Joshua House talked more about it!
Holiday Kickoff Celebration
November 30th , 2017
4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
The Chase Park Plaza
212 N. Kingshighway Blvd.
Central West End
314-633-3000
For more information visit: www.Sonesta.com/ChaseParkPlaza