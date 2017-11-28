Chase Park Plaza applying finishing touches to giant gingerbread village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ The Chase Park Plaza culinary team is putting finishing touches on this year's giant gingerbread village and it's geared to delight!

It's made up of more than 50 pounds of gingerbread more than 25 pounds of sugar and nearly five pounds of chocolate for other decorations.

Pastry Chef Joshua House talked more about it!

Holiday Kickoff Celebration

November 30th , 2017

4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The Chase Park Plaza

212 N. Kingshighway Blvd.

Central West End

314-633-3000

For more information visit: www.Sonesta.com/ChaseParkPlaza