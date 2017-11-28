Dave Murray’s weather disco…Wednesday…November 29, 2017

The 70 plus weather is gone…not that’s its cold…it is not…just cooler…still above average…the average high this time of year is 49 degrees…50’s the next several days and thru the weekend. Rainfall is tough to find…the air mass is very dry and moisture from the Gulf of trapped…the best shot for some rain…limited…late Wednesday night and early, early Thursday…Still thinking a pattern shift to winter cold around December 11th…but questions if moisture will team with the cold.