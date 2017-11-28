Donor helps after thieves take Christmas trees meant to benefit sick children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOOD RIVER, IL — A heartwarming follow-up to a story we first brought you Monday on FOX 2. Hundreds of dollars worth of Christmas trees were stolen from The Alt-Wood Christmas tree lot in Wood River. The money goes to the Shriners hospitals for children.

Volunteers at the lot say a St. Louis man drove over to that tree lot last night and gave them $300 in cash to make up for the loss. The money helps support sick children in our area.

The man who gifted the money says he wants to remain anonymous and says he did it out of respect for the volunteers at the lot who help so many.