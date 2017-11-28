‘Hater’ is the dating app that matches you with others who hate the same things you do

NEW ORLEANS – Have you heard of the new dating app for people who hate the same things?

Hater offers a different kind of dating experience. The app connects people based on what they hate.

Apparently, people who hate the same things are more compatible than people who love the same things, at least according to the app’s designers.

Brendan Alper, founder and CEO of Hater took his app on ABC’s hit show, Shark Tank. He ultimately was offered $200,000 from shark Mark Cuban.

This app is available for free in the App store. It’s been well-received in New York City, where it has many users.

Hater currently has approximately 10,000 active daily users nationwide.