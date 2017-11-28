× Illini Suffer First Loss, 80-73 at Wake Forest

The Fighting Illini suffered its first loss of the 2017-18 basketball season, losing 80-73 at Wake Forest on Tuesday night. The game was part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Illinois was led in scoring by Aaron Jordan and his career high 20 points. Wake Forest got a team high 20 points from Bryant Crawford. Illinois fought back from a ten point second half deficit to cut the Demon Deacons lead to just one at 56-55 after a Leron Black three point. But Illinois could never get the lead back and fall to 6-1 on the young season. It was the Illini’s first road game of the year.