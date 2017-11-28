× Lawsuit seeks damages in July 4 house explosion

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) _ Two people injured in a Fourth of July explosion that destroyed a St. Joseph home have filed a civil lawsuit.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Devon Wall and Kaitlyn Pennington, of Platte City, are seeking damages in excess of $25,000. The owners of the former rental property and their tenant, Leslie Osborn, are named as defendants.

The lawsuit claims Osborn was manufacturing fireworks inside the residence at the time of the explosion. Osborn, Wall and Pennington each suffered injuries.

The owners filed a counterclaim, saying the suit should be dismissed. They allege Wall and Pennington actively participated or had direct knowledge of Osborn’s activities.

No criminal charges were filed against Osborn, who doesn’t have a listed phone number. A hearing is set for Wednesday in Buchanan County Circuit Court.

Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri