ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ The City of St. Louis is one of the biggest problem areas in the United States when it comes to human trafficking. Sometimes children under 10-years-of-age are being sold into sex slavery.

Dawn Manske is the CEO and Founder of "Made For Freedom", a brand that fights human trafficking. She joined us to talk more about the issue.

For more information visit: www.madeforfreedom.com