× Metro offers free safety app for commuters

ST. LOUIS – Transit company Metro is offering commuters a free, personal safety app as part of its effort to tackle crime.

Riders of MetroLink and MetroBus can use the SafeTrek app for one year.

The app, featured in a Fox 2 story earlier this year, allows users to press a button to launch the tracking process. If the button is released and a unique pin isn’t entered, police are then notified.

The free service will be offered to members of Citizens for Modern Transit and those who register their commutes with the organization.