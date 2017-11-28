× Missouri man gets 20-year term for unprovoked attack

JACKSON, Mo. (AP) _ A Missouri man with a violent past has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for an unprovoked attack that left the victim with permanent hearing loss.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Ryan Harkey of Cape Girardeau was sentenced Monday for a “knockout game”-style attack. Harkey was found guilty of assault in September.

Prosecutors say Ethan Flood and a friend were walking down a Cape Girardeau street when Harkey approached them and struck Flood in the face, breaking several bones and causing hearing loss. Prosecutors say the other man also was attacked but jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict on that charge.

Harkey had no connection to either man.

In 2012, Harkey was sentenced to four years in prison for manslaughter in the stabbing death of a man.

___

Information from: Southeast Missourian