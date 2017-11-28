MTV is bringing ‘Jersey Shore’ back

MTV is bringing back one of its most popular reality shows, but this time there’s a family feel.

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” will reunite most of the stars of “Jersey Shore,” which became a pop culture phenomenon when it ran from 2009 to 2012.

The revival will feature past cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Most of the old party-hard gang has moved on to bigger life events, including marriage and parenthood, but apparently that has not dampened their excitement for the reunion.

Polizzi, who now has two children, shared a short teaser trailer which aired Monday night heralding the new show.

“That’s it,” she can be heard saying in the video. “It was so short!”

One person who MTV hasn’t announced as returning is Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. These days Giancola is a fashionista with her own online boutique, Sweetheart Styles.

In August she said on the E! series “Reunion Road Trip” that she had permanently ended her on-again, off-again relationship with former cast member Ortiz-Magro.

“That door is closed and will remain shut for a long time,” she said of their relationship.

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” is set to air sometime in 2018.