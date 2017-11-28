Police officer allegedly shot by wife in St. Peters home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The deputy chief of the Bellefontaine Neighbors police department is recovering from a gunshot wound. Nancy Applegate, 46, is locked up and accused of shooting her husband.

Applegate is charged with 1st degree assault and armed criminal action. Police say she shot her husband, Deputy Chief Shawn Applegate, in their St. Peters home.

A court document says it happened after the couple had attended the Gun-N-Hoses charity event last Wednesday night. The document says she was very intoxicated. She admits to shooting her husband after they returned to their home after the event. The deputy chief was shot in the leg and is currently on medical leave.

Shawn Applegate is also a Major Case Squad Commander. He has been a police officer for more than 15 years. His wife remains jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond.