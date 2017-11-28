× Salvage yard catches fire near Potosi

POTOSI, Mo. – Several firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion or smoke inhalation late Tuesday afternoon while battling a fire at a salvage yard north of Potosi, Missouri.

The fire occurred at a salvage yard along Highway 21.

Two vehicles initially caught fire and it quickly spread. The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Five firefighters (four men and one woman) were hospitalized. Approximately 15 others were treated at the scene.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.