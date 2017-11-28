× Shake Shack is opening in St. Louis soon; local delicacies included

ST. LOUIS, MO — Shake Shack is officially opening in St. Louis on Monday, December 11 at 11am. The location will be located in the Central West End on the southeast corner of Euclid Avenue and West Pine Boulevard.

The company is run by St. Louis native Danny Meyer. He says the restaurant’s original menu drew inspiration from the culinary treats from the Gateway to the West. Their food includes frozen custard, concretes and griddled flat-top dogs. The beef burgers are one of the reasons Shake Shack has earned a cult-like following around the world.

The following is from a release from Shake Shack:

“I learned the meaning and feeling of genuine hospitality while growing up in St. Louis, a lesson that has shaped my life and guided my career,” said Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer. “When I jotted down the first Shake Shack menu, it was my favorite childhood food memories that most inspired me, and I’m thrilled that Shake Shack has at last found a home in my hometown.”

In addition to all the Shack classics, The Central West End Shack will be serving up a selection of special menu items with ingredients from some of our favorite local purveyors:

Mound City Double : Double provel cheeseburger topped with all-natural smoked Niman Ranch bacon and STL sauce

: Double provel cheeseburger topped with all-natural smoked Niman Ranch bacon and STL sauce Central West BLEND : Vanilla custard, salted caramel sauce and Park Avenue Coffee gooey butter cake

: Vanilla custard, salted caramel sauce and Park Avenue Coffee gooey butter cake Chocolate Chip Cookie : Chocolate Custard, Winslow’s Home chocolate chip cookie, Askinosie dark chocolate chunks and salted caramel sauce

: Chocolate Custard, Winslow’s Home chocolate chip cookie, Askinosie dark chocolate chunks and salted caramel sauce Pie Oh My: Vanilla custard and slice of Pie Oh My!seasonal pie

Guests can wash their burgers down with local brews from Urban Chestnut Brewing Company, 4 Hands Brewing Co., and Schlafly Beer. Wine lovers can enjoy a glass of Shack RedTM and Shack WhiteTM wine from Gotham Project.

As part of Shake Shack’s mission to Stand For Something Good®, The Central West End Shack will donate 5% of sales from its Pie Oh My concrete toForest Park Forever, a nonprofit conservancy that partners with the City of St. Louis to restore and maintain Forest Park.

Unique design elements of the Central West End Shack include two permanent art pieces on our exterior windows created by local artists, Noah MacMillan and Adam Koon. Additionally, three vintage photos from the St. Louis Cardinals Archive will be displaying on the walls of the Shack, featuring shots captured from 1957 – 1962.

In keeping with Shake Shack’s commitment to green architecture and eco-friendly construction, The Central West End Shack’s tabletops will have been made by CounterEvolution using reclaimed bowling alley lanes; chairs are designed by Uhuru using sustainable materials; and booths are crafted by Staach using lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. Additionally, David Stine, a local St. Louis woodworker, created two communal tables made of local sustainably harvested walnut lumber.

The Shack will open with the Shack App, allowing guests to order Shake Shack exactly when they want it, right from their phone. With the Shack App, guests can select their food, choose an available pickup time and it will be cooked-to-order and timed to their arrival.