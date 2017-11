Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _If you don't know what to get your worldly aunt, your history-buff dad, that texting tween, or the curious toddler? Start with something that does not require a battery or a gift card.

Give the gift of reading!

We are either scrambling to buy the latest and greatest gadget or an all-encompassing gift card while this gift is often neglected.

Allie Singer, with DK Publishing, joined us live from New York to explain.