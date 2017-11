Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Boots are front and center this season and there are more styles than ever including: long, short, booties, flat, stacked, embellished, leather, suede and much more!

No matter the temperature outside, boots are always in style. You can wear them with pants, skirts, dresses and just about anything in your wardrobe!

Marketing Director for South County Center, Christine Poehling, joined us to talk more about it!

