Teen identified in Thanksgiving Day officer-involved shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A FOX 2 news follow up to the deadly police shooting on Thanksgiving in north St. Louis. The person shot and killed has been identified as 17-year-old Rehyen Bost-McMurray.

Police say he was in a car that had been carjacked when it hit a curb in front of them. Officers say he ran away and pointed a gun at them, forcing them to shoot.

His gun was found at the scene.

A 14-year-old and two other men also ran. The 14-year-old, also shot by police, is still in the hospital.

Police are searching for the other two people.