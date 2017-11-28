Wildwood seeks compromise on Hidden Valley zip line plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, Mo. _There's still hope the Hidden Valley Ski Resort won't close after this season. The Wildwood City Council opened the door to a possible compromise.

Many people turned out for the city council meeting Monday night. Hidden Valley wants to install a zip line because the ski resort has lost money the last two years. Wildwood's Planning and Zoning Commission put restrictions on the plan, which Hidden Valley said would kill the plan.

They withdrew their formal proposal on Friday then suddenly re-instated it before last night's meeting.

The issue of restrictions on a possible zip line will be considered by another Wildwood committee next month then be referred back to the city council for a final decision.