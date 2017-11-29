× Archdiocese ordered to pay $700K in computer-porn case

CHICAGO (AP) _ A federal judge in Chicago says the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago must pay $700,000 to a former employee who said she was fired for complaining another employee was viewing pornography on a church computer.

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reported Tuesday that Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer ordered that Lynn Sanchez be paid $200,000 in compensatory damages and $500,000 in punitive damages following a jury verdict in Sanchez’s favor.

A lawyer for the archdiocese says it will appeal.

Sanchez worked as a parish assistant in 2014. She says archdiocese records wrongly indicated the tech-support worker was looking at women in swimsuits. Among her allegations was that the archdiocese made it harder for her o seek tech help because she complained.

She said her treatment violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

