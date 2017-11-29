× Billikens Lose to Western Michigan 65-51

The Billikens slid to 3-3 on the young college basketball season, falling to Western Michigan 65-51 on Tuesday night at Chaifetz Arena. Javon Bess led the Billikens in scoring with 14 points, while Althoff grad Jordan Goodwin added 13 points to go along with seven rebounds. Western Michigan’s top scorer in the game was Thomas Wilder with a game high 16 points.

SLU trailed by just a point at half time (23-22), but the Broncos of Western Michigan led by as many as 16 in the second half.