Blueberry Hill to host benefit for publisher that lost 200,000 books in fire

ST. LOUIS, MO — Blueberry Hill is hosting a party in December to benefit the publisher who lost hundreds of thousands of books in a warehouse fire in south St. Louis. The fire happened on November 15th inside a warehouse on Park avenue.

In the warehouse were 200,000 books being stored by Reedy Press; all of them were destroyed. To help publisher Josh Stevens Blueberry Hill is holding a party on December 11th from 6pm to 9pm, admission is $20. Appetizers and entertainment are being provided by the restaurant.